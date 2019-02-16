VMI Baseball: Adam Jewell throws gem but UNCW defeats VMI, 5-2

VMI freshman right-hander Adam Jewell tossed an outstanding first collegiate game Friday evening, but the UNC-Wilmington (UNCW) baseball team rallied for a 5-2 win.

Jewell, a Mechanicsville, Va. native and the 18th-ranked high school right-handed pitcher in Virginia by Prep Baseball Report, had a no-hitter over the first five innings with two walks. The first UNCW batter of the sixth inning singled to break up the no-no and the VMI bullpen took over. The Seahawks would go on to score an unearned run in the sixth and broke the game open with four in the bottom of the eighth, two scoring on a single from Kep Brown.

VMI’s Callen Nuccio led off the game with a single, and Jake Huggins singled with one out. Nathan Loyd loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch and Cody Warner brought a run home with a walk. The Keydets pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fourth as Will Knight scored on a Nuccio base hit.

Nuccio, Huggins, Loyd and Knight each had two hits on the evening for VMI (1-1).

The schedule for Saturday is yet determined.

