Virginia vs. Syracuse: In-game notes, observations, analysis
Live in-game notes, observations and analysis of the Virginia-Syracuse game from AFP editor Chris Graham.
Pregame Notes
- What I assume is the Syracuse student broadcast team is sitting on Row 3 in our upper media area. One or both of those kids will host an Olympics or be the play-by-play on “Monday Night Football.”
- Jay Huff is back in the starting lineup, which is not a surprise, considering Syracuse’s size. Huff had 11 points (on 5-of-6 shooting) and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes in the season-opening win in the Carrier Dome.
- Over the last six games, Huff has been averaging just 18.5 minutes per game, and in that stretch, he’s averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 1-of-6 from three. In the first eight games of the season, Huff had averaged 25.8 minutes per game, scoring 10.4 points per game, pulling down 7.0 rebounds per game, shooting 63.6 percent from the floor, and connecting on 5-of-16 from three. Big difference in productivity. Maybe Huff can get a jumpstart.
