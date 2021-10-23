Virginia vs. Georgia Tech: Time, TV info, game notes, forecast, live blog

Pregame and live coverage from AFP as Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2 ACC) Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

Broadcast Information

The contest is scheduled to air live on ACC network at 7:30 p.m. Information on providers of the ACC Network can be found on GetACCN.com. The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Pregame Coverage

Breakdown: Can Georgia Tech contain the Virginia passing attack?

Georgia Tech is 14th, dead last, in the ACC in pass defense efficiency, allowing QBs to throw for a 151.7 rating.

Grad transfer Devin Darrington making his mark in Virginia backfield

Devin Darrington wants to go into law, maybe real estate, but he’s not done with football, so when his senior season at Harvard was lost when the Ivy League canceled for 2020, he put his name into the transfer portal.

Paraphrasing Bronco: Yeah, we need to work harder at selling tickets

It’s gotta be frustrating to be Bronco Mendenhall, who left a place that routinely draws 60,000 fans for home games for one that has to get creative to claim that there’s 38,000 in the house.

Atariwa out for season: What that means for thin UVA D line

Virginia graduate defensive end Adeeb Atariwa is out for the season with an unspecified injury that had limited him to two games and 38 snaps in 2021.

What UVA Football fans need to know about Georgia Tech

The return of Jeff Sims into the starting lineup after going down to injury in the head-scratching opening loss to Northern Illinois has given the Georgia Tech offense a new gear.

Early look at UVA-Georgia Tech, hoops news and notes

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” looks ahead to this weekend’s UVA-Georgia Tech matchup, and Jerry also offers analysis on the upcoming UVA basketball season.

Virginia needs a full Scott Stadium Saturday night: How to get it

Virginia is averaging 39,052 fans for its four games at Scott Stadium this season, 63.5 percent of capacity. A lot of folks want to blame the fan base for not turning out. I continue to blame Virginia Athletics for not trying harder to get fans to turn out.

UVA Notes

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong comes into the weekend as the nation’s leader in passing yards with 2,824. The total is already the fifth-most in a single season in UVA history.

Armstrong has thrown for 300 or more yards in six times and 400 yards four times in seven games this season. Prior to this year a UVA quarterback hadn’t thrown for 300 yards more than four times (Matt Schuab and Bryce Perkins) in the same season and thrown for 400 yards twice in the same season.

Nationally, Armstrong ranks second in total offense (414.6), second in passing yards per game (403.4) second in passing yards per game (403.4), third in completions per game (30.0), seventh in passing TDs (19), and eighth in points responsible for (134).

Armstrong has accumulated 2,902 yards of total offense this season, the most in the country and the sixth-highest total in a single-season in school history.

Virginia has four wide receivers in the ACC’s top-10 in receiving yards – Dontayvion Wicks (2nd – 679; Keytaon Thompson (6th – 515); Billy Kemp IV (8th – 474) and Ra’Shaun Henry (10th – 437).

Virginia has five players with 300 yards receiving, no other FBS school has four.

Wicks has emerged as Virginia’s top receiver with 32 receptions for 679 yards. His 21.22 yards per catch lead the ACC and is sixth-best in the country. Wicks has caught a touchdown pass in five of the last six games.

The Cavaliers have had two players with 100 yards receiving in the same game twice this season. Wicks (183) and Kemp (104) each eclipsed 100 against North Carolina while Thompson (149) and Henry (179) went over 100 against Louisville. Adding tight end Jelani Woods (122 vs. Illinois).

There have been five different Cavaliers (Kemp-1; Wicks-3; Woods-1; Henry-1; Thompson-1) that have put together 100-yard receiving performances.

Virginia has two shutouts on the season (W&M, 43-0, Duke, 48-0). It marks the first time since 2008, UVA has two or more shutouts in the same season

Virginia and No. 1 Georgia are the only Power-5 schools in the country with multiple shutouts this season.

The Virginia defense held Duke to 110 yards rushing. The Blue Devils came into the contest with the second-best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 218 yards per game. It was Duke’s lowest rushing total of the season.

Mataeo Durant, who ranked second in the ACC in rushing coming into the game accumulated 82 yards on the ground, only the second time this season he was held under 100 yards.

The shutout was Virginia’s first in ACC play since 2008 when it blanked Maryland, 31-0.

The 48-0 shutout was the largest in ACC play since defeating Miami, 48-0 in 2007.

Nick Grant has seven pass breakups in six games played, the most in the ACC and tied for 11th-most in the country.

Lines

Vegas: Virginia -6.5

ESPN FPI: Virginia 69.2 percent win probability

Forecast

Georgia Tech’s secondary, ranked 14th in the ACC in pass defense efficiency, will have a hard time containing the Virginia passing attack. Which Virginia D shows up? I’m banking on the one that has steadily improved since the back-to-back losses to UNC and Wake. UVA did a solid job in the win at Louisville containing Malik Cunningham, and the ‘Hoos face a similar challenge in Tech QB Jeff Sims, who can move the ball with his feet as well as anybody. I think they get it done. Prediction: Virginia 41, Georgia Tech 17.

Story by Chris Graham