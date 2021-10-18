What UVA Football fans need to know about Georgia Tech

Published Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, 1:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The return of Jeff Sims into the starting lineup after going down to injury in the head-scratching opening loss to Northern Illinois has given the Georgia Tech offense a new gear.

Yes, there are going to be growing pains – Pitt intercepted his first two passes in a 52-21 win back in Week 5, for instance.

But Sims, a 6’3”, 210-pound redshirt freshman, just makes things run differently when he’s back behind center.

A three-time ACC Rookie of the Week a year ago, Sims threw for 1,881 yards and 13 TDs a year ago, and also led the Yellow Jackets in rushing, with 492 yards and six TDs on the ground.

His most recent effort, in a 31-27 win over Duke in Week 6, had him throwing for 297 yards and three TDs and running for 55 yards and another TD as the Ramblin’ Wreck rallied for the W.

Pro Football Focus gives him a 74.7 season grade to this point, a big leap forward from his 57.0 grade a year ago.

He can be susceptible to pressure – on 30 dropbacks this season, he’s 8-of-21 for 120 yards, two TDs, three INTs and a 49.8 NFL passer rating, compared to 41-of-58 on 63 clean-pocket dropbacks, for 669 yards, an INT and a 124.9 NFL passer rating.

You have to be especially careful with Sims is when he tucks it and runs. Accounting for sack yardage, he has gained 282 yards and scored four TDs on the ground, with 79 of his yards coming on scrambles, and 133 yards coming on keepers around the right end, with seven of his 11 right-end keepers going for first downs, and two others going for TDs.

Pretty much have to keep a spy on him, which then opens things up for Jahmyr Gibbs (279 yards rushing, 301 yards receiving, 2 TDs), Jordan Mason (180 yards rushing, 4.0 yards per carry) and Dontae Smith (234 yards rushing, 3 TDs) on the ground and Malachi Carter (378 yards receiving, 1 TD) and Kyric McGowan (273 yards, 4 TDs) in the passing game.

The line is solid – allowing 13.1 pressures per game, while paving the way for a rushing attack averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

The defense can get stung. Tech allows 28.0 points and 410.3 yards per game, middle of the pack in the ACC, and is particularly vulnerable against the pass – ranking 14th, dead last, in the ACC in pass defense efficiency (158.3).

But the Jackets can and likely will hang around because of Jeff Sims.

Early lines

Vegas: Virginia -7

Virginia -7 ESPN FPI: Virginia 69.1 percent win probability

Story by Chris Graham