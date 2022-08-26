Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg that leaves one dead
The Virginia State Police has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a man who had fired at officers overnight.
The incident, reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday, had Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire.
First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies, and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased, and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured.
The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer-involved shootings.