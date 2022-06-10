Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Alleghany County

A traffic stop late Thursday on Interstate 64 in Alleghany County started a series of events that ended in a shootout between a suspect and officers, and Virginia State Police is now investigating what happened.

The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20 mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9 arrived, the subject was asked by deputies to exit the vehicle. The subject refused to exit the 2005 Toyota Camry and fled the scene of the traffic stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Deputies conducted a rolling road block and stopped the vehicle. The suspect discharged a firearm at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire striking the suspect.

The driver, Jody Allen Kern, 44, of Covington, was struck by the return gun fire. Kern was transported to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Charges are pending for attempted capital murder and possession of narcotics.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Once VSP completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s attorney for final review and adjudication.

