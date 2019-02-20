Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Page County

Virginia State Police Trooper C.W. Bare is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred Tuesday at 5:25 a.m. on Route 340 at 1 tenth of a mile north of Route 700.

A 1997 Toyota Avalon was traveling north on Rt. 340 when it crossed the center-line and struck a southbound 2010 Honda Civic head on.

The driver of the Toyota, Wayne L. Steele Jr., 44, of Rockingham, Va., was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries. Steele was wearing his seat-belt.

The driver of the Honda, Anna-Marie E. Dalton, 23, of Front Royal, Va., died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Dalton was wearing her seat-belt.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation

Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’S Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Page County Sheriff’s Office, Page County Fire and EMS Department, and VDOT.

