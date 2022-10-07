Menu
virginia receives nearly 6 million in federal funding for health worforce
Local

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

Last updated:
nurse
(© Blue Planet Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training.

According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine jointly announced the funding on Wednesday, which will be administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Community Health Worker Training Program.

“All Virginians, regardless of where they live or work, deserve health care,” the senators said in the press release. “That’s why it’s important that we support our community health workers, who are trusted members of their communities, provide education, and increase access to health care and social services. We’re glad that this funding is coming to Virginia to help train community health workers so they can keep doing what they do best.”

Warner and Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, have supported the health care workforce. They announced $1.7 million in federal funding in August for health centers across Virginia. Kaine cosponsored the TRAIN Act and Physician Shortage Reduction Act to increase training of physicians, nurses and other health professionals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

