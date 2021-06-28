Virginia Police Benevolent Association endorses Glenn Youngkin for governor

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association announced today its endorsement of Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor, after Democratic Party nominee Terry McAuliffe and ticket-mates Haya Ayala and Mark Herring declined opportunities to interview for endorsements.

“Glenn Youngkin has displayed an in depth understanding of the complex issues currently facing law enforcement in the Commonwealth,” Virginia Police Benevolent Association President Joe Woloszyn said. “We feel that Mr. Youngkin is uniquely positioned to promote our common goal of professionalism and increasing public safety and trust. It is with great pride that our board of directors makes public our endorsement of Glenn Youngkin for governor of Virginia.”

The VPBA had extended invitations to the three candidates on each statewide ticket for interviews last week, and GOP nominees Youngkin, Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears all showed up for the June 24 interviews.

None of the Democratic nominees were on hand.

The association touts how it has a history of endorsing candidates from both parties, and in 2013, it did endorse Herring in his first run for attorney general.

The endorsements do lean heavily toward Republicans, though – Ken Cuccinelli and E.W. Jackson got them in 2013, and Ed Gillespie and John Adams got the endorsements in 2017.

Not to mention that the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, of which the VPBA is a member, endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2020.

Yeah.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have the support of Virginia’s men and women in blue,” Youngkin said. “Recently, we’ve seen efforts to cut police funding, take away important legal protections from law enforcement, and even reduce the penalty for assaulting an officer. It’s shameful, and these efforts would make Virginia less safe at a time when its murder rate is the highest it’s been in more than 20 years.

“This endorsement sends a powerful message to Terry McAuliffe and anyone else who turns their back on the police: Virginians want a governor who will prioritize public safety instead of demoralizing and defunding law enforcement,” Youngkin said. “I am so grateful to the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, and I look forward to working with them when I’m governor to make Virginia the best place in America for everyone to live, work, and raise a family. We are going to create a brighter day and a better future for all.”

This Youngkin quote came from a VPBA press release, by the way.

They weren’t going to endorse a Democrat this cycle.

They’re never going to endorse a Democrat again.

Keep all of this in mind if you have a Biden bumper sticker on the back of your car and you’re driving a couple of miles per hour over the speed limit.

Story by Chris Graham