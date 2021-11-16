Virginia-Houston: Game notes, broadcast info, pregame and live coverage

Virginia (1-1) travels to No. 15 Houston (2-0) in nonconference action on Tuesday. Tipoff at Fertitta Center is slated for 8 p.m.

Game Notes

UVA meets Houston for the first time since 1989-90.

UVA meets its first ranked opponent and is 47-38 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era.

• UVA is 147-42 (.778) in nonconference action under Bennett, including a 64-34 mark away from John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia and Houston have been two of college basketball best programs over the past five seasons. UVA is 108-21 during the five-year span, while Houston is 113-24.

Jayden Gardner has averaged 18 points and 10.8 rebounds in four career games against Houston. Gardner tallied 29 points and 19 rebounds in a 69-59 loss to the Cougars at East Carolina.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Houston game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Pregame Coverage

Getting you ready for Virginia vs. Houston: Early measuring stick for the ‘Hoos

While Virginia was getting drubbed by Navy on opening night, Houston was thisclose to getting upset by Hofstra.

What we learned from Virginia’s bounceback win over Radford on Friday

As expected, Virginia easily dispatched in-state foe Radford 73-52 here in John Paul Jones Arena Friday night.

