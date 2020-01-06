Virginia Football: Joe Reed named to Athlon Sports All-America team

Virginia kick returner Joe Reed has been named to Athlon Sports All-America first team.

Reed, a senior, was a finalist for the 2019 Paul Hornung Award and will finish the season as the NCAA leader in the Football Bowl Subdivision for kickoff returns average (33.2 yards per return).

Reed, also named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Bleacher Report, was the only player in the nation with 24 or fewer kick returns to go with 700+ kick return yards.

Reed also had 77 receptions and 679 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns last season.

He is the only player in the nation with 600+ receiving yards (679) and 700+ kick return yards (796).

