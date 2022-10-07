Menu
virginia employment commission acknowledges possibly 4200 claims compromised
Local

Virginia Employment Commission acknowledges possibly 4,200 claims compromised

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Virginia Employment CommissionThe Virginia Employment Commission announced Wednesday that approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims may have been compromised.

An active investigation into the fraud is underway as the agency has isolated the group of claims to prevent further activity, according to a press release.

“The team at the Virginia Employment Commission acted swiftly to identify the claimants impacted and prevent further illegal activity. We are committed to resolving this issue and are working with law enforcement to pursue those responsible for these actions,” VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said in the press release. “We have already been able to recoup some of the funds that have been identified and are working to return payments to customers.”

As part of an ongoing investigation, the VEC is unable to further comment.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

