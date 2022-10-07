Virginia Employment Commission acknowledges possibly 4,200 claims compromised

The Virginia Employment Commission announced Wednesday that approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims may have been compromised.

An active investigation into the fraud is underway as the agency has isolated the group of claims to prevent further activity, according to a press release.

“The team at the Virginia Employment Commission acted swiftly to identify the claimants impacted and prevent further illegal activity. We are committed to resolving this issue and are working with law enforcement to pursue those responsible for these actions,” VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said in the press release. “We have already been able to recoup some of the funds that have been identified and are working to return payments to customers.”

As part of an ongoing investigation, the VEC is unable to further comment.