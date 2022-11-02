Menu
virginia dam owners eligible for 5 million in grant funding
Politics

Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in flood-resilience grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Hearthstone Lake from atop its recently rehabilitated dam. Photo courtesy Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund is offering $5 million in grant funding to dam owners in Virginia.

According to a press release, the Commonwealth’s more than 2,600 regulated dam owners are eligible.

The fund is managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“Dam safety is critical to public safety,” DCR Director Matt Wells said in a press release. “We encourage all eligible dam owners to apply for these grants, which will help recipients take necessary steps to protect lives and property, while making communities more resilient to flooding.”

Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. All grants require a 50 percent match, and maximum amounts will be determined based upon amounts requested by eligible projects, application scores and available funds.

Grants are available in three categories:

Category 1: Engineering studies

Up to $1 million is available for engineering studies where the dam owner has received a letter of engagement from DCR stating the dam may be of regulatory size, and additional steps are necessary to bring the dam into compliance with regulations.

At least $4 million is available in categories 2 and 3:

Category 2: Plans, specifications and studies 

Category 2 funding is only available to privately owned, High Hazard dams with approved, active Conditional Operation and Maintenance Certificates on file with DCR at the time of application.

Category 3: Repair, safety modifications or removal

Category 3 funding is only available to privately owned, High Hazard dams with approved, active Conditional Operation and Maintenance Certificates on file with DCR at the time of application. Other Category 3 requirements include:

  • The proposed construction project must bring the dam into full compliance with Dam Safety Regulations.
  • A Regular Operation and Maintenance Certificate application must accompany a Category 3 reimbursement request.
  • Deferred maintenance is not eligible for funding.
  • Category 3 requests require one application per dam, with maximum funding not to exceed $500,000.

More information and the 2023 grant manual are available online or by calling 804-371-6095.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press.

