VHSL Film Festival announces official selections: 48 young filmmakers honored

High school filmmakers across the Commonwealth submitted 103 films from 24 schools to the VHSL Film Festival, and 48 were designated Official Selections.

An online screening and awards presentation will honor the filmmakers on June 4 at the V. Earl Dickinson Building, Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The Festival is open to all administrators, coaches, students, and the general public. Tickets for the general public can be purchased through GoFan using this link: gofan.co/app/events/605883?schoolID=VHSL

The official selections are as follows:

Animation

Daisy & Friends, Clover Hill HS

Nguyễn, Quyên: A Life of Color, Clover Hill HS

The Interview, Galileo Magnet HS

Lucha!, C. D. Hylton HS

Clay Boi, Jefferson Forest HS

Origami Girl, Princess Anne HS

Drawing the Line, Princess Anne HS

Puzzled, Turner Ashby HS

Commercial

Killer Kola, Clover Hill HS

Gary Osteen Plumbing, Fluvanna County HS

Fluvanna Health Clinic, Fluvanna County HS

Bubble Energy, C. D. Hylton HS

Sweeties 22, C. D. Hylton HS

Helping Highlanders, McLean HS

Project Write Workshops, James Wood HS

Young Screenwriters Conference, James Wood HS

Documentary

Collective, Clover Hill HS

How Do You Feel?, C. D. Hylton HS

The Immigrant Experience, Manchester HS

The Effects of Advanced Placement Classes, McLean HS

Witch of Pungo, Princess Anne HS

Origami Girl, Princess Anne HS

History of the Emperor of Japan, Salem HS-Virginia Beach

Transparency: Becoming Oliver, James Wood HS

Experimental

Catharsis, Clover Hill HS

Sightseeing, Jefferson Forest HS

Chaos, Manchester HS

Pearls, Manchester HS

Perpetual, Princess Anne HS

Sink, Princess Anne HS

Creativity Unhinged, Radford HS

Opia, James Robinson Secondary School

Narrative

Ball Point, Clover Hill HS

High School, 2022, Jefferson Forest HS

Industry Beef, Jefferson Forest HS

Monotony, Radford HS

Process of Passion, James Robinson Sec. Sch.

Out of Tune, James Robinson Secondary School

The One Who Looked For Bugs, Salem HS-Virginia Beach

The Chauffeur, Maggie Walker Gov. School

Public Service Announcement

Say Something, Clover Hill HS

John’s Vaccination, C. D. Hylton HS

Brad, Jefferson Forest HS

Celebrity, Manchester HS

Mask, Manchester HS

When will you be home?, New Kent HS

Making a Statement, Princess Anne HS

Drowning, Princess Anne HS

