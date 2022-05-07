VHSL Film Festival announces official selections: 48 young filmmakers honored
High school filmmakers across the Commonwealth submitted 103 films from 24 schools to the VHSL Film Festival, and 48 were designated Official Selections.
An online screening and awards presentation will honor the filmmakers on June 4 at the V. Earl Dickinson Building, Piedmont Virginia Community College.
The Festival is open to all administrators, coaches, students, and the general public. Tickets for the general public can be purchased through GoFan using this link: gofan.co/app/events/605883?schoolID=VHSL
The official selections are as follows:
Animation
- Daisy & Friends, Clover Hill HS
- Nguyễn, Quyên: A Life of Color, Clover Hill HS
- The Interview, Galileo Magnet HS
- Lucha!, C. D. Hylton HS
- Clay Boi, Jefferson Forest HS
- Origami Girl, Princess Anne HS
- Drawing the Line, Princess Anne HS
- Puzzled, Turner Ashby HS
Commercial
- Killer Kola, Clover Hill HS
- Gary Osteen Plumbing, Fluvanna County HS
- Fluvanna Health Clinic, Fluvanna County HS
- Bubble Energy, C. D. Hylton HS
- Sweeties 22, C. D. Hylton HS
- Helping Highlanders, McLean HS
- Project Write Workshops, James Wood HS
- Young Screenwriters Conference, James Wood HS
Documentary
- Collective, Clover Hill HS
- How Do You Feel?, C. D. Hylton HS
- The Immigrant Experience, Manchester HS
- The Effects of Advanced Placement Classes, McLean HS
- Witch of Pungo, Princess Anne HS
- Origami Girl, Princess Anne HS
- History of the Emperor of Japan, Salem HS-Virginia Beach
- Transparency: Becoming Oliver, James Wood HS
Experimental
- Catharsis, Clover Hill HS
- Sightseeing, Jefferson Forest HS
- Chaos, Manchester HS
- Pearls, Manchester HS
- Perpetual, Princess Anne HS
- Sink, Princess Anne HS
- Creativity Unhinged, Radford HS
- Opia, James Robinson Secondary School
Narrative
- Ball Point, Clover Hill HS
- High School, 2022, Jefferson Forest HS
- Industry Beef, Jefferson Forest HS
- Monotony, Radford HS
- Process of Passion, James Robinson Sec. Sch.
- Out of Tune, James Robinson Secondary School
- The One Who Looked For Bugs, Salem HS-Virginia Beach
- The Chauffeur, Maggie Walker Gov. School
Public Service Announcement
- Say Something, Clover Hill HS
- John’s Vaccination, C. D. Hylton HS
- Brad, Jefferson Forest HS
- Celebrity, Manchester HS
- Mask, Manchester HS
- When will you be home?, New Kent HS
- Making a Statement, Princess Anne HS
- Drowning, Princess Anne HS