Vehicle technologies helping keep drivers and pedestrians safe

Published Monday, May. 16, 2022, 10:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Every year, car manufacturers cram even more technology into cars. Sometimes this technology is to make the car more comfortable, sometimes it is to provide additional entertainment on road trips, and in some cases, it is to keep drivers and pedestrians safe. These technologies help reduce collisions in several ways, all of which help keep drivers and pedestrians safe. Here are five technologies that have helped prevent innumerable road incidents.

Automated emergency braking

Rear-end collisions make up a huge bulk of collisions. Car manufacturers have developed collision avoidance systems, and they have been able to halve these incidents in the last decade. Automated emergency brakes are one of these systems, and they help reduce the severity of injuries even when they fail. They apply the brakes if a driver does not react to the alerts and warnings they receive if they are likely to be in a collision. Some systems will also slow the car down and try to steer it around obstacles if it “sees” there is enough space to maneuver.

Lane departure warning systems

Lane departure happens when you get out of your lane and encroach or move on to the next. A common cause of this is distracted driving which can lead to other issues apart from departed lanes. Lane departure warning systems will alert you with lights, beeps, and steering vibrations in some cases to let you know you are veering off your designated lane.

If your vehicle does not come equipped with a lane departure warning system, you can get an after-market solution that works just as well, if not better. For example, the collision avoidance system offered by iLink has built-in lane departure warnings to help avoid collisions. It also has forward collision, cyclist collision, and other warnings.

Lane departure assist

Some vehicles are equipped with lane departure assist systems that work in tandem with lane departure systems. These systems will try to steer you back to the proper lane, with some doing it aggressively so they can jolt you into action. Combined, lane departure warning and assist systems have reduced head-on collisions and sideswipe collisions.

Blind spot warnings

Every car has a blind spot, but they are mostly applicable to high and long vehicles such as trucks. It is impossible to see a car in your blind spot (hence the name) and this has led to numerous accidents, especially as truck drivers attempt to change lanes.

Blind spot warning systems are equipped with radar to detect if a car is in your blind spot. If there is, you will get a warning inside or near the side mirror. Many vehicles use a warning light as an indicator.

Backup cameras

Rear features have become an important feature in modern cars. They come in handy when reversing where you might not see a child or a pet standing behind the car.

All of these technologies help keep drivers and pedestrians safe while saving drivers a lot in insurance claims and repairs. Check that your car has these and more safety features when shopping for one.

Story by Carol Trehearn

Like this: Like Loading...