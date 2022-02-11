VDOT pre-treats for possible Saturday-Sunday snow

Published Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, 5:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Snow has returned to the forecast for this weekend in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The region is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of snowfall Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Throughout the day on Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation conducted brining operations to pre-treat interstates and other major roadways in the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT crews and contractors will be ready to plow and treat roadways this weekend when winter weather begins.

Interstates and primary roads are plowed and treated first, followed by heavily traveled secondary roads. Other secondary routes and subdivision streets are plowed next. Travelers should monitor local weather forecasts and avoid driving if possible during the snow storm.

Travelers can check VDOT’s 511 system for road conditions, traffic cameras and crash location at www.511Virginia.org or on the 511 app. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

On the go? Visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for Android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.