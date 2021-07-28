UVA’s Walsh, Douglass take silver, bronze in 200 IM at Tokyo Olympics

Published Tuesday, Jul. 27, 2021, 11:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia teammates Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass captured silver and bronze medals in the 200-meter individual medley on the fifth day of the swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh touched the wall second with a time of 2:08.65, while Douglass used a strong final 50 meters in the freestyle leg to take third place at 2:09.04.

Japan’s Yui Ohasi won the event with a time of 2:08.52. She previously took gold in the 400 IM. It marked the seventh consecutive Olympics a swimmer swept the two individual medley races.

Walsh and Douglass join incoming UVA first-year Emma Weyant as Cavaliers who made it to the medals podium at the Games. Weyant took the silver medal in the 400 IM earlier in the week.

Walsh and Douglass helped UVA to its first NCAA team championship this year, and each won individual national titles. Walsh captured the 200 IM while Douglass was first in the 50 free. Walsh also anchored the Cavaliers’ 800 free relay team that took the NCAA title.

Next up for the Cavaliers at the Olympic Games is Paige Madden, who will compete in the 4×200 free event on Wednesday morning at 7:17 a.m. ET. Madden finished seventh in the 400 free earlier in the week.