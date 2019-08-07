UVA’s Greenlief, Wotnosky miss cut at U.S. Women’s Amateur

Former UVA golf standout Lauren Greenlief and current UVA sophomore Haeley Wotnosky did not advance to match play after 36 holes of stroke play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. Both players finished Tuesday’s second round of play tied for 72nd place at 5-over 149. Only the top 64 players advanced to the match play portion of the event taking place at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. The cut was 3-over 147.

After shooting even par 72 during Monday’s opening round, Greenlief followed that up with a 5-over 77 during the second round. Wotnosky posted a score of 2-over 74 on Tuesday after opening with a 75.

The championship runs through Sunday.

