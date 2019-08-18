UVA Tennis: Carl Söderlund wins singles title at Koksijde Men’s Trophy

UVA men’s tennis rising senior Carl Soderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) won the singles title at the Koksijde Men’s Trophy ITF World Tennis Tour tournament in Belgium on Sunday.

Söderlund earned a spot in the main draw of the $15k tournament by advancing through qualifying. He topped the No. 8 seed, Arnaud Bovy, and the No. 2 seed, Zizou Bergs (currently ranked No. 466 in the world), in straight sets during his run through the bracket. He downed Belgian native Gautheir Onclin 6-4, 6-0 in Sunday’s final to earn the title.

This is Söderlund’s third professional title after claiming singles crowns at Futures tournaments in Norway in 2015 and his native Sweden in 2016.

Söderlund has played in three ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments this summer as well as competing in qualifying for the ATP 250 Swedish Open.

Söderlund was the 2019 ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year and ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year, earning All-America recognition by finishing the regular-season ranked No. 3 in the Oracle ITA singles rankings. The first-team All-ACC honoree finished this year with a 20-5 mark in singles, including 13 wins over ranked opponents. Söderlund was named the Virginia athletics department’s male scholar athlete of the year at the Hoos Choice awards in May.

