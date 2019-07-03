UVA Swim and Dive: Madden heads to World University Games

UVA swimmer Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.) will represent the U.S. at the World University Games/Summer Universiade, competing in the 200-meter freestyle on July 8.

Competition for the World University Games will begin July 4 in Napoli, Italy, with swimming events concluding on July 9 and the closing ceremony occurring on July 14.

The 30th Summer Universiade will be broadcast on the Olympic Channel.

Madden enters the competition with the second-fastest time at the meet in the 200-meter freestyle. She recorded the entry time at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine, Calif., earning a spot on the U.S. roster at the World University Games with the swim.

Madden swam a 200-meter freestyle time of 1:58.50 in the preliminary race at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, the third-fastest time in UVA history. The time advanced her to the finals where she placed eighth with a time of 1:59.16.

Madden is the ninth female UVA swimmer to compete at the World University Games and the first to do so since Laura Simon and Leah Smith competed at the 2015 Games.

Madden is one of 52 swimmers to represent the U.S. from 18 universities.

