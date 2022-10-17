Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
uva students give back to epilepsy foundation planning bake sale to raise awareness
Culture

UVA students give back to Epilepsy Foundation, planning bake sale to raise awareness

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

epilepsy foundation of VirginiaAs third-year students at the University of Virginia, Liya Tadesse and Rachel Lee decided to give back to their community by volunteering. They came across the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia and immediately fell in love.

It has been more than a year since they invested their time and effort in attempts to reach more people and create more awareness about epilepsy. With their help, the EFVA reached 3.3 million Virginians in the past year.

Tadesse and Lee helped answer questions from clients. They researched addresses for help with epilepsy medications and looked for coupons to get them at discounts. They also found delivery options for people that are not able to go purchase their medications. They wrote up tips on epilepsy in the workplace. They did in-depth research on PNES (psychogenic non-epileptic seizures) for patients with this condition.

They even suggested a great idea: to have personalized cards, that patients would carry around. It would include the type of epilepsy they have, how long their episodes last, what to do during an attack and emergency contact information

They applied for grants and created posters to advertise events on social media.

Tadesse and Lee also liked researching dogs. Some dog breeds can be trained to sense when people are about to have seizures. They can detect it hours before and that can give the patient time to prepare for it.

This year, the students came up with the idea of doing a bake sale to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia. The students will host the bake sale on Nov. 2 to raise awareness for Epilepsy Awareness Month. The sale will be held on The Corner in Charlottesville, in front of 1515.

For more information on the EPVA, visit epilepsyva.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

missing person

Urgent: AMBER Alert issued in parental abduction of two Hampton children
AFP News/Wire
CCI Virginia Tech
,

Students bring spark, power and drive to cybersecurity research
AFP News/Wire

The Virginia Tech-led Commonwealth Cyber Initiative is the state's main access point for cybersecurity research, innovation and workforce development.

bridgewater college
,

Bridgewater ensembles to perform at annual homecoming concert
AFP News/Wire

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

vic garber

Vic Garber brings experience from Roanoke, Charlottesville to Harrisonburg Parks & Rec
Crystal Graham
prescription drugs healthcare

Council for Aging recommends creation of state drug affordability board
Rebecca Barnabi
senior man in wheelchair

Nelson County Care Fair aims to connect seniors, caregivers to services
Crystal Graham
eastern meadowlark bird

Incentives offered for delaying haying, protecting grassland birds during nesting season
Crystal Graham