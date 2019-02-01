UVA Soccer: Six Cavaliers named to All-ACC Women’s Soccer Academic Team

Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

uva soccerSix members of the UVA soccer program have been named to the All-ACC Academic Women’s Soccer Team, the league office announced on Thursday with the release of its annual honor.

Seniors Betsy Brandon (Littleton, Colo.) and Montana Sutton (Bedminster, N.J.), juniors Meghan McCool (Glenside, Pa.) and Zoe Morse (East Lansing, Mich.), and freshmen Rebecca Jarrett (Washington Township, N.J.) and Alexa Spaanstra (Brighton, Mich.) were recognized for athletic and academic achievement with selection to the team.

Brandon and Morse are both making their second appearance on the team.

To be eligible for consideration for the team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during her undergraduate and/or graduate academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

