UVA Golf: Greenlief, Wotnosky open at U.S. Women’s Amateur

Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, 11:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Former UVA golf standout Lauren Greenlief and current UVA sophomore Haeley Wotnosky opened play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Monday (Aug. 5) at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Greenlief shot even par 72 and was tied for 19th place while Wotnosky posted a score of 3-over 75 and is tied for 70th place.

Following Tuesday’s round of stroke play, the field will be cut to 64 players and match play will begin on Wednesday. The tournament runs through Sunday.

Greenlief took a leave from her position as a project leader at Boston Consulting Group this summer to play in several top amateur tournaments. In 2015, she won the USGA’s Women’s Mid-Amateur championship.

Like this: Like Loading...