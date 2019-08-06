UVA Golf: Greenlief, Wotnosky open at U.S. Women’s Amateur
Former UVA golf standout Lauren Greenlief and current UVA sophomore Haeley Wotnosky opened play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Monday (Aug. 5) at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.
Greenlief shot even par 72 and was tied for 19th place while Wotnosky posted a score of 3-over 75 and is tied for 70th place.
Following Tuesday’s round of stroke play, the field will be cut to 64 players and match play will begin on Wednesday. The tournament runs through Sunday.
Greenlief took a leave from her position as a project leader at Boston Consulting Group this summer to play in several top amateur tournaments. In 2015, she won the USGA’s Women’s Mid-Amateur championship.
