UVA coach Tony Elliott: ‘We’ll have a plan’ for playing game through Hurricane Ian

For the moment, at least, the UVA-Duke football game is still on as scheduled for Saturday night in Durham, and if it’s played then, it’s likely going to be in the middle of a hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is on a forecast track that has the center of the storm in the Charlotte area early Saturday afternoon, with Durham projected to get more than two inches of rain during the day and into the evening hours.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott was asked at his weekly presser on Tuesday if he would put together different game plans based on the weather forecast.

“I think back to the Notre Dame game we played. It was a torrential downpour. We had our plan and on game day made adjustments on thought process to the passing game,” said Elliott, who was the offensive coordinator at Clemson before taking the job at UVA.

“The run game will be installed. Our RPOs off of the run game will have to be there, depending on how wet it is, the conditions of the ball. We started practicing with a wet ball today, making sure that the guys get used to catching the ball. The receivers (have) got to be comfortable with taking the shields off to make sure they can see, being prepared when their gloves get wet to take those off and catch the ball.

“We’re preparing, and we’ll have a plan. It will be adjusted once we actually see what the conditions are when we get there, but we’re prepared,” Elliott said.