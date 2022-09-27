Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
uva coach tony elliott well have a plan for playing game through hurricane ian
College FB/MBB

UVA coach Tony Elliott: ‘We’ll have a plan’ for playing game through Hurricane Ian

Chris Graham
Last updated:
tony elliott
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

For the moment, at least, the UVA-Duke football game is still on as scheduled for Saturday night in Durham, and if it’s played then, it’s likely going to be in the middle of a hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is on a forecast track that has the center of the storm in the Charlotte area early Saturday afternoon, with Durham projected to get more than two inches of rain during the day and into the evening hours.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott was asked at his weekly presser on Tuesday if he would put together different game plans based on the weather forecast.

“I think back to the Notre Dame game we played. It was a torrential downpour. We had our plan and on game day made adjustments on thought process to the passing game,” said Elliott, who was the offensive coordinator at Clemson before taking the job at UVA.

“The run game will be installed. Our RPOs off of the run game will have to be there, depending on how wet it is, the conditions of the ball. We started practicing with a wet ball today, making sure that the guys get used to catching the ball. The receivers (have) got to be comfortable with taking the shields off to make sure they can see, being prepared when their gloves get wet to take those off and catch the ball.

“We’re preparing, and we’ll have a plan. It will be adjusted once we actually see what the conditions are when we get there, but we’re prepared,” Elliott said.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

,

Nelson County: Traffic detour at U.S. 250/Route 151 lifted two days ahead of schedule
Staff/Wire
washington commanders

Slow-w-w-w starts: Washington Commanders need to address sluggish first-half offense
Chris Graham

The Washington Commanders managed just 106 yards of offense in the first halves of its losses to Detroit and Philadelphia the past two weeks.

The Community Table Lexington
,

Rockbridge County: The Community Table reopens for in-person dining
Crystal Graham

After more than two years of offering to-go options only, The Community Table for the Rockbridge Area reopened for in-person dining on Monday.

Dukes of Hazzard

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat hosts meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Crystal Graham
us politics

Manchin drops request to include expedited review for energy projects in funding bill
Chris Graham
rainbow fentanyl
,

Attorney general: U.S. working to disrupt cartels, remove deadly fentanyl, save lives
Crystal Graham
Mongolian yurt

The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Rebecca Barnabi