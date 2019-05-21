UVA Baseball Update: Are the ‘Hoos NCAA Tournament-bound?

UVA Baseball took two of three on the road at Virginia Tech this past weekend, keeping the ‘Hoos on track for a return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence.

Caution: the work is not done.

D1 Baseball has Virginia (32-22, 14-16 ACC) among its Last Five In, at #63 in the 64-team field, projected as a three seed in one of the 16 four-team regionals.

The Cavaliers are ranked 43rd in the NCAA RPI ratings heading into the 2019 ACC Baseball Championship.

UVA, the nine seed, faces five seed North Carolina (38-17, 17-13 ACC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m., then four seed Miami (38-17, 18-12 ACC) on Thursday at 3 p.m., in pool play.

The winner of each of the four pools advances to the tournament semifinals on Saturday, with the championship game set for Sunday.

It wouldn’t hurt, obviously, if Virginia could advance out of pool play, but at the least, a split of the two games with UNC and Miami would seem to solidify the squad’s NCAA chances.

The Tar Heels took two of three from UVA in an April 26-28 series in Chapel Hill. Miami swept a three-game set in Charlottesville on April 13-14.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google