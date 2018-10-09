UVA Baseball: Orange & Blue World Series opener moved to Friday

The opening game of the 2018 UVA Baseball Orange and Blue World Series has been moved to Friday (Oct. 12) at 6 p.m. The Orange and Blue World Series consists of seven games, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The opening game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m.

There is no admission charge for the Orange and Blue World Series games at Disharoon Park. Free parking will be available in the University Hall lot. Due to the construction down the left field line at Disharoon Park fans must enter the complex through the right field gate or the third base gate.

All games will consist of either seven or nine innings and have a time limit, which will be determined prior to each game.

The seven games will be broken up into two, three-game series (Games 1-3 and Games 4-6 are separate series) as well as a stand-alone Game 7. If a given team wins the first two games of either series, the third game of that series will be played based on run differential of the first two games to allow the trailing team a chance to still win the series. Each team is encouraged to score as many runs as possible and not worry about running up the score.

2018 Orange & Blue World Series Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, Oct. 12 – 6 p.m.

Game 2 – Sunday, Oct. 14 – 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Tuesday, Oct. 16 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Thursday Oct. 18 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Sunday Oct. 21 – 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Friday, Oct. 26 – 6 p.m.

Game 7 – Sunday Oct. 28 – 1 p.m.

Game dates and times are subject to change. Fans can text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

