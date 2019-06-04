UVA Baseball: Noah Murdock taken by Kansas City in seventh round of MLB Draft

UVA Baseball pitcher Noah Murdock was selected in the seventh round (199th overall) by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft. Murdock becomes the second Cavaliers to be drafted on day two.

A Virginia pitcher has been selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft in each of the last 10 seasons. Multiple Cavaliers have been taken in the first seven rounds of the MLB Draft for six-straight years.

Primarily serving as the team’s Friday night starter, Murdock struck out 69 batters in 74.1 innings pitched this past season. The junior made a team-high 14 starts including five in which he struck out seven or more batters. All three of his wins on the year came against conference opponents including a career-high, eight-strikeout performance in a victory over then No. 15 North Carolina on April 26.

In his first year on grounds, Murdock earned an ACC All-Freshman Team nod after appearing in 11 games in 2017. He held a consecutive scoreless innings streak of 19.1 innings in outing against Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Florida State.

Out of high school, Murdock was selected in the 38th round by the Washington Nationals.

With two selections today, a total of 83 of the program’s 131 MLB Draft selections have come under Head Coach Brian O’Connor’s tenure.

