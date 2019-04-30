UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos wraps up road swing at VCU Tuesday

Virginia (26-20) will conclude a four-game road stretch at VCU (30-14) on Tuesday (April 30) night. The game will be played at The Diamond in Richmond with a first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

GAME COVERAGE

he contest will air live on ESPN+, a video streaming subscription service offered on WatchESPN and the ESPN app that is available for an additional monthly fee. The game can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA 1070 AM/98.9 FM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to both the broadcasts and live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fan can receive in-game updates by following @UVABaseball on Twitter.

Probable Pitching Matchup

Virginia: TBA

VCU: RHP Connor Gillispie (3-0, 1.76 ERA, 61.1 IP, 15 BB, 85 SO)

