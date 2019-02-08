UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos picked second in ACC Coastal

In a poll of the 14 ACC baseball coaches, Virginia was picked to finish second in the Coastal Division, accumulating 64 points and one first place vote.

Defending Coastal Division Champion North Carolina was picked to repeat with 13 of the 14 first place votes while Louisville was voted as the top team in the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals were also selected as the preseason overall ACC champion.

The Cavaliers return 21 letterwinners from its 2018 roster and welcome in 16 newcomers (13 freshman & three transfers). Among the returners is outfielder Cameron Simmons (Royersford, Pa.) who sat out the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. The fourth-year batted .352 as a sophomore with nine home runs and 57 RBI. He was selected in the 15th round by the Texas Rangers despite missing all of last year.

On the mound Virginia will look to sophomore Andrew Abbott (Halifax, Va.), a 2018 Freshman All-American. The lefthander struck out 78 batters in 51 innings pitched. Right-handed pitchers Noah Murdock (Colonial Heights, Va.) and Evan Sperling (Poquoson, Va.) both return from limited work last season due to injury.

The Cavaliers open up the 2019 season on Friday, Feb. 18 in Scottsdale Ariz. as part of the inaugural MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament at Salt River Fields, spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. The first game of the season will pit the Cavaliers against the nation’s No. 1 Team Vanderbilt, in a rematch of the 2014 & 2015 College World Series Finals. The contest will air live on MLB Network at 7 p.m. EST.

Virginia will return home to open up a 13-game home stand on Feb. 20 against VMI. First pitch at Disharoon Park is slated for 3 p.m.

Atlantic Division

Louisville (7) – 90 Florida State (6) – 86 Clemson (1) – 71 NC State – 53 Wake Forest – 49 Notre Dame – 24 Boston College – 19

Coastal Division

North Carolina (13) – 97 Virginia (1) – 64 Duke – 64 Miami – 61 Georgia Tech – 59 Pitt – 24 Virginia Tech – 23

Overall Champion

Louisville

