UVA Baseball: Former ‘Hoo Nate Irving joins Cincinnati Reds as bullpen catcher

Former UVA baseball player Nate Irving has stepped down from his current role as student assistant coach for the Virginia baseball team to become the head major league bullpen catcher for the Cincinnati Reds. His duties with the Reds begin immediately.

“I will be forever grateful for the support that Coach (Brian) O’Connor, Coach (Kevin McMullan) Mac, coach (Karl) Kuhn and coach (Matt) Kirby have shown me since I stepped foot on grounds, Irving said. “I was honored to be able to return to the University to serve the baseball program in any way I could, and I am very grateful to have gotten to know the players in the capacity that I did.”

Irving reported to Reds spring training in Goodyear, Ariz. on Monday (Feb. 25).

“I could not be prouder and excited to be joining the Cincinnati Reds major league club as their bullpen catcher,” Irving added. “I look forward to working with another incredible coaching staff towards one common goal of winning a World Series.”

Irving was added the Cavalier coaching staff this past fall, working with primarily with the Virginia catchers while finishing up his undergraduate degree. He is scheduled to complete his bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Affairs in May.

Prior to his return to Charlottesville, Irving played professionally for two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after being selected 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates before a two-year stint with the Sussex County Miners (2016-17) of the Canadian American Association and one year with the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League.

A key cog in Virginia’s 2014 run to the College World Series, Irving was a Third Team All-ACC honoree and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team as a junior. He caught 162 games in three seasons and was a two-time ACC All-Academic Team honoree.

