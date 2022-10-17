Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
urgent amber alert issued in parental abduction of two hampton children
News

Urgent: AMBER Alert issued in parental abduction of two Hampton children

AFP News/Wire
Last updated:
amber alert
Image: Hampton Police

The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two children in connection with a parental abduction that occurred on Sunday.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a parental abduction that had just occurred at the Walmart located at 1900 Cunningham Drive. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the children’s guardian transported the two children, a 2-year-old male and 1-year-old female, and their father to Walmart. While inside the business, the father separated himself and the children from their legal guardian and exited the business with an unknown male. He was last seen in a maroon four-door sedan.

The suspect, Timothy Truitt, is a 36-year-old white male, approximately 6’1”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt with yellow logo on left chest, gray shorts, white socks, and white shoes. He currently has a warrant on file for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jaxon Truitt is a 2-year-old male, light brown complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with “Born To Win” in red lettering, black sweatpants, and gray and blue Adidas sneakers.

Adriana Truitt is a 1-year-old female, light complexion, sandy brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, and blue baseball socks.

This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are received.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

AFP News/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball

Podcast: Breaking down the UVA Basketball roster, possible rotation, for 2022-2023
AFP Sports/Wire
CCI Virginia Tech
,

Students bring spark, power and drive to cybersecurity research
AFP News/Wire

The Virginia Tech-led Commonwealth Cyber Initiative is the state's main access point for cybersecurity research, innovation and workforce development.

bridgewater college
,

Bridgewater ensembles to perform at annual homecoming concert
AFP News/Wire

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

vic garber

Vic Garber brings experience from Roanoke, Charlottesville to Harrisonburg Parks & Rec
Crystal Graham
prescription drugs healthcare

Council for Aging recommends creation of state drug affordability board
Rebecca Barnabi
epilepsy foundation of Virginia

UVA students give back to Epilepsy Foundation, planning bake sale to raise awareness
Crystal Graham
senior man in wheelchair

Nelson County Care Fair aims to connect seniors, caregivers to services
Crystal Graham