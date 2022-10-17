Urgent: AMBER Alert issued in parental abduction of two Hampton children

The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two children in connection with a parental abduction that occurred on Sunday.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a parental abduction that had just occurred at the Walmart located at 1900 Cunningham Drive. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the children’s guardian transported the two children, a 2-year-old male and 1-year-old female, and their father to Walmart. While inside the business, the father separated himself and the children from their legal guardian and exited the business with an unknown male. He was last seen in a maroon four-door sedan.

The suspect, Timothy Truitt, is a 36-year-old white male, approximately 6’1”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt with yellow logo on left chest, gray shorts, white socks, and white shoes. He currently has a warrant on file for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jaxon Truitt is a 2-year-old male, light brown complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with “Born To Win” in red lettering, black sweatpants, and gray and blue Adidas sneakers.

Adriana Truitt is a 1-year-old female, light complexion, sandy brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, and blue baseball socks.

This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are received.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

