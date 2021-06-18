Updated mobile vaccination clinic schedule for Central Virginia Health District

The Central Virginia Health District has announced an updated list of dates and locations of mobile vaccination clinics scheduled through Saturday, June 29.

All locations are in Lynchburg.

These mobile clinics will offer free Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

The currently scheduled clinics are:

Friday, June 18 2 to 5 p.m. – Lynchburg High Apartments, 1301 Park Ave.

9 a.m. to noon – Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St. Monday, June 21 9 a.m. to noon – West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave.

9 a.m. to noon – La Carreta, 8210 Timberlake Road Tuesday, June 22 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – James Crossing Apartments, 808 Greenfield Drive

3 to 6 p.m. – Fairview Christian Church, 2701 Campbell Ave. Wednesday, June 23 9 a.m. to noon – 605 5th St. (City-owned parking lot across from Jericho Mission at 606 5th St.)

2 to 5 p.m., Birchwood Apartments, 101 Hillside Court Wednesday, June 23 2 to 5 p.m., Fairview Recreation Center, 3621 Campbell Ave.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Elks Lodge, 6235 Old Mill Road Friday, June 25 9 a.m. to noon – Templeton Senior Center, 225 Wiggington Road

2 to 5 p.m. – Daniels Hill Center, 317 Norwood St. Saturday, June 26 9 a.m. to noon – Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St.

9 a.m. to noon – Miller Park (pool side), 2100 Park Ave. Monday, June 28 9 a.m. to noon – McCausland Ridge Apartments, 2075 Langhorne Road

2 to 5 p.m. – Langview Apartments, 2229 Yorktown Ave. Tuesday, June 29 2 to 5 p.m. – Brookside Apartments, 89 Belle Terre Drive

Vaccines are free and no insurance or appointments are needed.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the Central Virginia Health District and across the Commonwealth.

The mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which eliminates the need to return for a second-dose shot. For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.

To find a convenient vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov. Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

