Update: Waynesboro City Council resolution condemns hate

A couple of weeks back, I wrote a column blasting Waynesboro City Council for not taking any action after a local KKK group threw flyers into front yards across the city in July.

Time to update: the city council on Monday night passed a resolution condemning hate.

According to a report in The News Virginian, Mayor Terry Short introduced the resolution, and said he wanted to make it clear that hateful speech and acts targeting any group in the community are not welcome in Waynesboro.

Late, sure, just paper, also, sure, but, the right thing to do, definitely.

