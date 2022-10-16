Update: Police arrest Harrisonburg man in mass shooting that injured eight overnight

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Fleming is currently facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Harrisonburg Police are continuing to investigate to determine if any additional suspects were involved in this incident.

“I am grateful for the quick response of all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers in identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody,” Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner said. “Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved. We will ensure any updates are provided to our community as soon as additional information is available.”

The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m., when witnesses stated that an individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering.

Witness statements and available security camera video helped HPD identify Fleming as a suspect.

Five of those injured were treated at Sentara RMH, with three additional individuals transported to UVA. Patients range in age from 18 to 27.

No additional information regarding those injured will be provided at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Thurston at 540-432-7787 or [email protected], or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.