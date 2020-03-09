Update: Furnace Mountain fire contained, park trails opened

Published Monday, Mar. 9, 2020, 10:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Furnace Mountain Trail, Trayfoot Mountain Trail and Madison Run Fire Road have re-opened following the containment of the Furnace Mountain fire in Shenandoah National Park.

The fire, which was reported on Friday, was located on the Furnace Mountain Trail, about two miles from Skyline Drive and four miles east of Grottoes.

The fire was approximately 2 acres in size, and the cause is currently unknown.

Firefighters from the United States Forest Service Augusta Hot Shots, the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue and the Virginia Department of Forestry were involved in the containment operation.

Related