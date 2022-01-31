Update: Four serious injuries in head-on crash in Rockingham County

Published Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, 2:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper S. Craig is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday at 3:55 p.m. in the 16000 block of Route 617 in Rockingham County.

A 2000 Acura Integra was traveling east on Route 617 when it failed to safely maneuver a curve, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 Jeep Renegade. The Acura came to rest in the eastbound travel lane.

A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 617 when it came through the same curve and came upon the crash scene. The Chevrolet was able to avoid the initial two-vehicle crash by running off the right side of the roadway.

A 2003 Ford F-150 also traveling east then came through the same curve, but was unable to avoid striking the Acura. The impact of that crash caused the Ford to then collide with the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Acura, a 34-year-old female from Timberville, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A front-seat passenger in the Acura, a 15-year-old female, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The female suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Two additional passengers in the Acura, a 10-year-old male, and a 13-year-old female, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male and female were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old male from Timberville, and two adult passengers were uninjured in the crash. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Ford were not injured and both were wearing seatbelts.

Icy conditions in that stretch of roadway are considered factors in each crash.

There had been an additional single-vehicle crash in that stretch of roadway 30 minutes prior to the 3:55 p.m. multi-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported in that crash.

The crash remains under investigation.