Traffic shifts this week on two Albemarle County road projects

Published Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 12:06 pm

Drivers will see minor changes in the traffic patterns this week at two Albemarle County construction projects as construction shifts into the next phase on each project.

On Monday traffic on U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) will shift to the south to continue construction of the roundabout at the intersection with Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Traffic on Route 151 will not be affected and the intersection will still be controlled by a temporary traffic signal. The shift will begin Monday morning with flaggers controlling traffic through the work zone as the new lane is paved, existing pavement markings are eradicated and new pavement markings and signs are installed. Rain overnight Sunday and Monday morning delayed the operation; if the work is not completed on Monday the final tasks will be done Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday a similar operation will take place at the Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road). Traffic on Route 20 will shift to the west as it approaches the intersection from the south. The intersection will remain at its current location; traffic on Proffit Road and Riggory Ridge Road is not affected by this shift. The work will begin Tuesday morning; flaggers will control traffic through the work zone as the new lane is paved, directional signs are installed, existing pavement markings are eradicated and new pavement markings are installed.

Motorists should drive with extreme care as they approach these work zones during preparation for the traffic shifts. Workers and equipment will be operating near the travel lane and there is likely to be congestion and delays due to the flagging operations. The speed limit through both project construction areas is 25 miles per hour.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

