traffic alert bridge project on route 33 in harrisonburg begins monday
Local

Traffic alert: Bridge project on Route 33 in Harrisonburg begins Monday

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

vdotSign work will begin September 26 as part of construction preparation for four bridges on Route 33 in Harrisonburg.

The new bridge work will replace, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange.

A $43.3 million project was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, headquartered in St. Albans, W.Va., on July 20, 2022, to replace the four bridges which have reached the end of their service. Completion of the project is expected in summer 2026.

Built in 1960, the four bridges will be replaced with a single new bridge at Route 33 eastbound and westbound over I-81, and a single new bridge for Route 33 eastbound and westbound over Norfolk Southern Railroad and Black Run. Route 33, according to the press release, will be reconstructed at the approaches for both new bridges, and all new bridges will have two lanes in each direction.

A new shared use path in the median of Route 33 is included in the project beginning at Burgess Road and Linda Lane intersection, extending across the new bridges to Martin Luther King Way.

The southeastern quadrant loop ramp, which currently serves traffic from Route 33 east and northbound on I-81, will be removed. The northbound I-81 deceleration lane to the westbound Route 33 ramp will be extended.

Throughout the project, two-way traffic will be maintained on Route 33. However, the work zone will be closed to pedestrian traffic, and drivers are encouraged to stay alert.

Project updates will be available on the VDOT website.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

