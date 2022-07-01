Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Friday Horse Racing Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Friday 1st July, come across the UK meetings at Sandown, Doncaster and Newton Abbot. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 28/1 with 888Sport

Lucky 15 Friday
Lucky 15 Friday

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Friday 1st July 2022

Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Doncaster, Sandown and Newton Abbot, with Haydock and Beverley racing in the evening.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.10 Doncaster

SEA ON TIME @ 11/10 with 888Sport
Well bred filly that got off the mark at the second try at Haydock last month. Looked to have plenty in-hand that day and with the expected improvement after just two runs this William Haggas runner looks worth sticking with.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.55 Sandown

ONE NATION @ 6/4 with 888Sport
Has been a bit frustrating in opening two runs – beaten both times as favourite. But was a tad slowly away the last day here so with a better start and that experience under his belt is given one more chance. William Buick rides and he can hopefully benefit from being the only runner in the field with two past outings.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.40 Newton Abbot

MUCUNA @ 6/4 with 888Sport
Nice winner at Aintree the last day and was running on well to take second last time at Market Rasen. The slight step up in trip will help here and is better off this time with jockey Bradley Harris riding to claim a handy 7lbs.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4.05 Sandown

ADDEYBB @ 11/10 with 888Sport
This 118-rated high class performer should have little trouble here now dropped into Listed company. Is the clear top-rated in the field (118) and will be better for a third in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes here last time out after 222-days off. Tom Marquand rides and this should be win number 13 for this William Haggas runner.

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.