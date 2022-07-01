Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Friday Horse Racing Best Bets
Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Friday 1st July, come across the UK meetings at Sandown, Doncaster and Newton Abbot. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.
Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today
- 2.10 Doncaster: SEA ON TIME @ 11/10 with 888Sport
- 2.55 Sandown: ONE NATION @ 6/4 with 888Sport
- 3.40 Newton Abbot: MUCUNA @ 6/4 with 888Sport
- 4.05 Sandown: ADDEYBB @ 11/10 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Friday 1st July 2022
Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Doncaster, Sandown and Newton Abbot, with Haydock and Beverley racing in the evening.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.10 Doncaster
SEA ON TIME @ 11/10 with 888Sport
Well bred filly that got off the mark at the second try at Haydock last month. Looked to have plenty in-hand that day and with the expected improvement after just two runs this William Haggas runner looks worth sticking with.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.55 Sandown
ONE NATION @ 6/4 with 888Sport
Has been a bit frustrating in opening two runs – beaten both times as favourite. But was a tad slowly away the last day here so with a better start and that experience under his belt is given one more chance. William Buick rides and he can hopefully benefit from being the only runner in the field with two past outings.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.40 Newton Abbot
MUCUNA @ 6/4 with 888Sport
Nice winner at Aintree the last day and was running on well to take second last time at Market Rasen. The slight step up in trip will help here and is better off this time with jockey Bradley Harris riding to claim a handy 7lbs.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4.05 Sandown
ADDEYBB @ 11/10 with 888Sport
This 118-rated high class performer should have little trouble here now dropped into Listed company. Is the clear top-rated in the field (118) and will be better for a third in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes here last time out after 222-days off. Tom Marquand rides and this should be win number 13 for this William Haggas runner.