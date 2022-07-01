Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Friday 1st July
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Seven meetings in total, with five coming in England and two coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 49 races on Friday 1st July from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
The meetings from Sandown, Doncaster and Newton Abbot get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Bellewstown, Wexford, Haydock and Beverley get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.55pm at Beverley.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Doncaster and one from Sandown, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Sandown, Doncaster, Newton Abbot, Bellewstown, Wexford, Haydock and Beverley
NAP – EMILY POST @ 11/4 with 888Sport – 1.00 Doncaster
Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon in South Yorkshire at Doncaster, where we have sided with Emily Post to win this Class 5 Fillies’ Handicap over the seven furlong trip.
This 3-year-old filly comes to Doncaster this afternoon in some fine form, with a win and two runner-ups in her last four starts. Last time out, Emily Post won impressively at Carlisle, triumphing by almost two lengths and winning going away. Today’s trip is slightly longer, but nothing she shouldn’t be able to handle of a mark of just three-pounds higher.
PJ McDonald has the job as jockey this afternoon for trainer Edward Bethell, looking to give Emily Post back-to-back wins for the first time in her short yet successful racing career.
NEXT BEST – COLTRANE @ 3/1 with 888Sport – 2.20 Sandown
Our Next Best bet of the day on the last day of June comes from Sandown, where we have selected Coltrane for trainer Andrew Balding to triumph in this Class 1 Listed race over two-miles and fifty-yards.
This 5-year-old gelding boasts some highly impressive form of late, with two runner-ups and a win in his last three starts. Coltrane won last time out at Ascot in the Ascot Stakes, and looked a very game horse who put on a perfect display in front of the thousands in attendance at the Royal Ascot Festival.
Runs off a mark of three-pounds lighter this afternoon than he did last time, but this is a step up in class so it looks a fair assignment for Coltrane. Should be there or thereabouts if he can replicate his Ascot run with jockey Rob Hornby in the saddle. Looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since August 2020.
Check out all of our racing selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Doncaster, Newton Abbot, Bellewstown, Wexford, Haydock and Beverley on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 49 races:
Sandown Horse Racing Tips
- 1.50 Eddie’s Boy @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 2.20 Coltrane (NB) @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 2.55 One Nation @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 3.30 Galiac @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 4.05 Soto Sizzler @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 4.38 High Wells @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 5.08 Maysong @ 9/2 with 888Sport
Doncaster Horse Racing Tips
- 1.00 Emily Post (NAP) @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 1.35 Showmedamoney @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 2.10 Sea On Time @ 6/5 with 888Sport
- 2.45 Blistering Barney @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Get It @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 3.55 Sandbeck @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 4.30 Monsieur Kodi @ 11/4 with 888Sport
- 5.00 Absolute Dream @ 10/3 with 888Sport
Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips
- 2.00 Sure Touch @ 11/8 with 888Sport
- 2.30 Kolisi @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 3.05 Wild Max @ 1/14 with 888Sport
- 3.40 Mucuna @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 4.13 Cry Wolf @ 15/2 with 888Sport
- 4.50 Nelsons Rock @ 11/8 with 888Sport
- 5.23 Lock Out @ 13/8 with 888Sport
Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips
- 5.28 Tai Sing Yeh @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 6.00 Lakota Seven @ 8/13 with 888Sport
- 6.30 Inishmot Prince @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 7.00 Are We Dreaming @ 11/8 with 888Sport
- 7.30 Teddy Boy @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 8.00 Any Dream Will Do @ 10/1 with 888Sport
- 8.30 Loudest Whisper @ 9/2 with 888Sport
Wexford Horse Racing Tips
- 5.15 Senecia @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 5.45 He’s Leading Me On @ 13/8 with 888Sport
- 6.15 Stellar Symphony @ 66/1 with 888Sport
- 6.45 Cottie @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 7.15 Everglow @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 7.45 Na Caith Tobac @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 8.15 Kilbarry Lilac @ 17/2 with 888Sport
Haydock Horse Racing Tips
- 5.33 Drill To Dream @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 6.08 Hi Clare @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 6.38 Cuban Breeze @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 7.08 Tothenines @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 7.38 Inanna @ 11/10 with 888Sport
- 8.08 Flyawaydream @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 8.40 Shuv H’Penny King @ 5/1 with 888Sport
Beverley Horse Racing Tips
- 6.23 Santabella @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 6.53 Cotai West @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 7.23 True Blue Moon @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 7.53Tudor Queen @ 7/1 with 888Sport
- 8.23 Prophesise @ 20/1 with 888Sport
- 8.55 Paddy Elliott @ 11/4 with 888Sport
