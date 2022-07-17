Tickets on sale for comedy special at The Paramount Theater
Tickets are on sale for “Soul of the City and SB Entertainment Present: Kerwin Claiborne Theese Folks Crazy Comedy Special” on Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m. at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.
Claiborne hails from a small Mississippi town called Pattison. His comedy influences include Martin Lawrence, Jamie Foxx, and Tyler Perry. His internet personalities, such as Ms. Mary, Uncle Leroy, and Miss Keisha have made it easy for everyday people to relate to him. Claiborne has more 1 million social media followers.
The show will be hosted by Pedro Martinez and includes a live performance from Trina.
Ticket prices range from $37 to $72.
The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.
Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979.1333.