Third Augusta County school targeted with threat on social media

Published Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, 8:01 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office launched a third investigation into a social media post targeting an Augusta County school on Sunday.

Authorities were made aware of a post targeting Stuarts Draft Middle School just before 7 p.m. and spent most of the night determining where the post originated, before determining the identity of the suspect around 1 a.m. Monday.

The suspect is a juvenile from the Staunton area.

“We were able to determine very quickly who posted the information, that the students were not in immediate danger, and that schools within Augusta County could operate as normal on Monday. The account was shut down immediately,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Criminal charges are pending for all three juveniles involved in the social media posts that threatened Augusta County schools that began on Dec. 8.

The first two threats were targeted at Beverley Manor Middle School.

