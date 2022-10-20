These cryptos are at an all-time low – 5 reasons why you need to invest now

Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility. Over the past year, we have seen the value of many cryptocurrencies skyrocket to new heights and then plummet just as quickly. Although the current market conditions may not be ideal for investors, this could be a perfect time to invest in cryptos while their price is down. In this article, we will include the top 5 cryptocurrencies that are at their all-time low and 5 reasons why you need to invest now!

Top 5 cryptos that are at an all-time low

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear over the past few months, with prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum going up and down. However, there are some cryptos that are still at an all-time low, despite their potential. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptos that are at an all-time low and elaborate on the reasons why they are worth investing in. Those cryptocurrencies are:

Solana (SOL)

Decentraland (MANA)

In order to help you understand better why it is a good idea, let’s first take a look at the most important information about each one of these projects!



Dash2Trade (D2T)

Dash2Trade offers traders an unmatched level of insight with their trading signals, social sentiment analytics, and more to help them make informed decisions. Features like “Trading Signals” provide investors with buy/sell opportunities in the market as well as accurate on-chain analysis for trending coins. Dash2 trade is setting new standards when it comes to how quickly people can get into cryptocurrency investing! There is currently an ongoing presale of its native token, D2T, that started on Wednesday, October 19th, and the tokens can be purchased at the price of 0.0476 USDT(Tether). This is the lowest price that the investors can expect to get because, in the following stage of the presale, the price for one token will be 0.05USDT, so hurry up and invest before the price goes up!

IMPT (IMPT)

The idea of buying and selling eco-credits has been around for years, but the innovative platform developed by IMPT makes this process easier than ever. There is currently an ongoing presale, and $6,3 million are already raised, which clearly shows the potential that this project has. The investors will get the chance to buy carbon credits but also to sell them or retire them. Since the tokens can be bought at the price of $0.018, it is the most affordable price you will ever get. From this point on, the price increase through all the stages and then pump after it gets listed on the exchanges.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Memes, fun, and profit all in one? This cryptocurrency is the perfect blend for investors looking to invest their money into a project that has real potential. Besides real utility, TAMA also enjoys eco-friendly status. The volatility of the market affects TAMA also, but since there are many things planned along the way, this is the perfect time to invest and get TAMA tokens at a decreased price and truly enjoy it once the price starts going up again!

Solana (SOL)

Solana has been on the market for a while now, but its popularity increased over the last few months. The reason why it is always interesting for investors is the high usability of Solana combined with its functionality. With Solana’s transaction speed of up to 50k TPS (transaction per second), it has the ability not only to compete with Ethereum 2.0 but also to exceed its promise for faster leverages. Solana works on exceeding one million transactions per second, which means that the price could increase significantly in the following months.

Decentraland (MANA)

The potential for the growth of Decentraland is enormous. Not only does it have an affordable token called MANA, but players can also purchase land and construct buildings with the native currency of Decentraland – which means there are plenty more opportunities when constructing your dreamscape. The announcement that the upcoming film “The Infinite Machine” would be integrated into Decentraland surely contributes to the potential that this platform has, and it is the reason why investing in it now could bring gains in the future.

5 reasons why you should invest in these cryptocurrencies now

As we promised before, we will elaborate on the five reasons why investing in these cryptocurrencies right now would be a wise idea. Stay tuned because we have them right here!

1. All time low can quickly turn into an all-time high

Cryptocurrencies are gaining increasing popularity because people have realized just how quickly things can change. The cryptocurrencies we have mentioned are all potent projects with true potential, which can reflect on their price pretty quickly, especially when there are some new announcements and new milestones met.



2. They offer opportunities for high returns on investment

Crypto enthusiasts love the crypto market for a very good reason – the return on investment can be pretty impressive and even life-changing. This is evident by looking at how crypto whales pile the coins to take full advantage of the moments when the value of the cryptos goes sky–high.

3. The global cryptocurrency market is growing rapidly

The fact that the crypto market is evolving means that investing in crypto today can mean increased functionality and utility in the years to come. Many cryptos are now accepted as payment means and from what we have seen so far, investing in these cryptocurrencies now means you will participate in the changes that will come.

4. They will evolve over time

The cryptos we have mentioned have significant goals that will be reached over time, and there are steps that the teams behind them want to reach. This also means more opportunities for enjoying these platforms in the near future.

5. Their utility is evident

The utility is a very important factor when investing because owning the crypto just for the sake of having it is not what the investors want. This is why we have mentioned these projects – IMPT wants to make an impact in reducing carbon footprint, TAMA aims to become a leading meme token, Solana works toward increasing usability, and Decentraland wants to expand the entertainment options for the players.

Conclusion

Looking at the low price as an opportunity to make a profit in the future certainly helps in overcoming the situation we can see on the market now. Despite the evident difficulties that the crypto market is facing, largely affected by the world economy, there are projects that carry enormous potential, and this is why we hope our article will help you decide on your next move!