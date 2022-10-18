What is the Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2022

After hitting an all-time high last November, the crypto market faces a protracted bearish movement. The top 20 coins on CoinMarketCap have lost a large share of their values, and there is no end in sight.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been the subject of criticism from various quarters, citing energy usage and environmental reasons. It was reported that Bitcoin consumes an average of 1173 kilowatt Hours (kWh) in a single transaction, and this energy is enormous enough to light up a house in the UK for three months. This crypto asset uses more energy annually than Argentina, which is a cause of concern due to carbon emissions precipitating increased global temperature and climate change.

Ethereum consumes as much as 78 terawatts-hours of energy annually, although that is set to change considering the recent Ethereum merge that shifted the network to proof-of-stake. However, that has not stopped the coin from falling, losing 6.54% over the past 7 days.

Despite the crypto winter, some altcoins are in their best forms, recording at least 10x in price over the past few weeks, and this is set to continue till the year ends. Most, if not all, are energy-efficient coins, using less than 1% of the energy consumed by the ‘big’ cryptocurrencies. There are a number of altcoins making waves currently but IMPT is arguably the best coin 2022.

IMPT Token has Crossed the $4 Million Mark

IMPT made headlines after passing the $4 million in funds raised few days after the presale round 1 was launched. The presale price was pegged at $0.018 for each token, and it recorded $150,000 in 24 hours, hitting $500,000 after the next 48 hours.

The Impact Project, IMPT.io is a blockchain-based solution to scam projects in the carbon credit market, using the decentralized network as leverage for investors and individuals to connect with reputable green projects.

As climate change becomes a topic of urgent importance, carbon credits serve as the mechanism for companies to measure their carbon footprint and control emissions, as the case may be. The carbon credit market comprises the voluntary and mandatory carbon credit markets valued at $2 billion and $271 billion, respectively. The voluntary market includes companies and industries under government regulations to control their emissions, while the voluntary market includes individuals and brands seeking to join the fight against climate change.

The voluntary carbon market is expected to hit $50 billion by 2050. But unfortunately, the market has been faced with many scam projects that have made it twisted and repulsive to investors.

IMPT is the Solution to a Complex carbon Credit Market

IMPT.io provides an ideal solution by tokenizing carbon credits to prevent double-spending and ensure that records are transparent. All transactions concerning carbon credits are available on the decentralized ledger and are tamper-proof.

Users who log into the platform will purchase the IMPT token using fiat currency or cryptos like USDT or ETH. On the platform, they will find numerous environmental projects, and they must use the token to invest by exchanging for IMPT tokens.

They can either trade the tokenized carbon credits for unique NFTs, trade it on the marketplace, or burn it by sending it to a null address.

The project has partnered with about 10000 retail brands to host over 2 billion products. Visitors can shop for products on the platform, and they will get a profit margin from IMPT tokens. They can accumulate these tokens until it is enough to acquire carbon credits. Afterward, they can choose to sell it or retire the carbon credit.

The project hosts a social platform that ranks everyone with an IMPT score. Users will gain points when they buy or retire their carbon credits and when they refer someone to the platform. Brands will also earn points based on their profit margin and how much carbon credit they retire.

IMPT token is an ERC-20 token that runs on the Ethereum network. The 1st stage of the presale round is ongoing and will end by November 25 or when presale 1 ends. It will be available on major exchanges next year.

TAMA has a Strong Positive Outlook for 2022

Another coin is Tamadoge (TAMA), a meme coin project that combines metaverse characters with the play-to-earn mechanism. TAMA is an ERC-20 token that consumes less energy thanks to the Ethereum merge. The coin made a $19 million fundraising after its presale launch, beating the $2 million target, and it continues its upwards rally despite the general downtrend.

TAMA is part of the Dogecoin family but has more utility as it doubles as the NFT of the Tamaverse. Recently, the platform released new ultra-rare NFTs on OpenSea, as the Rare and Common NFTs will soon be available. The coin was down $0.03558 a few hours ago but is currently trading at $0.03943 and is one of the eco-friendly cryptocurrencies that will continue to rise till 2023.

ALGO is a Carbon-Negative Cryptocurrency

Algorand, ALGO is another cryptocurrency expected to make massive gains for investors in the common days. ALGO is the main rival of Ethereum as it offers more scalability and fast transaction speed than the Ethereum network.

ALGO is currently trading at $0.3224 after hitting a recent low of $0.2893 some hours ago. The coin has a positive outlook for 2022 and will continue to pump for a long time.

Atom

Atom is the official token of Cosmos, a network that integrates several blockchains and allows users to share value over them.

Cosmos uses Tendermint, a Byzantine Fault Tolerance, to execute about 10000 transactions in a second. It also features a Cosmos SDK to help developers create assets on the blockchain and uses an Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol to help exchange values across blockchains.

There are 203 million ATOM tokens in circulation, which is expected to have a maximum supply of 260 million. It is trading at $12.55, 5% up from the previous day. ATOM is a good investment opportunity that buyers can add to their portfolios.

Stellar Lumen

The Stellar Lumen, XLM, is the token of the Stellar Network, a blockchain-based platform that facilitates the transfer of value, payment, and other financial transactions.

There were initially 100 billion XLM tokens, but half of them were burned in 2029, and 22.5 billion of the token is in circulation.

XLM ranks 25th on CoinMarketCap, with a capitalization of $2 billion. It is currently trading at $0.113, and this coin is a great option for investment.

Conclusion

IMPT continues to record a massive surge in price despite it still being in the presale stage. The coin is predicted to continue its upward movement after it is listed next, and investors could make up to 50x their money by 2023. Other interesting cryptocurrencies include ALGO, IMX, TAMA, and TRX.

If you are interested in investing in crypto or expanding your asset portfolio, these coins are the best on the market.