The Star-Spangled Banner is overtaking Europe

From a country that calls rugby football, and football soccer, it’s no wonder that historically nobody really looked at North-American players with a glim in its eyes. In national competitions, the Eagles didn’t really show anything worth remembering so far, and the MLS is only now growing at a pace that will eventually make it a league worth watching.

Yet, the U.S.A. has secretly being creating the bases of a golden generation, right under our noses, and the results are slowly appearing: they are perhaps the best ones to offer you a tutorial on how to win bets on the long term, because they definitively did it.

If for some unclear reason this statement seems doubtful, uncanny or too hopeful, it’s then time to name just a few North American stars currently giving it their all in the top European football fields, with the most iconic emblems of the home of football.

Christian Pulisic

This North-American was polished by the master artisan hands of the Borussia Dortmund’s youth squad, and the results are apparent and poignant. The still young Pulisic not only made Chelsea pay a big fee to count with him on their squad, but he is already a household name, and a Champions League Winner.

Marked to be the captain this North-American Gold Generation, no one can question his talents or accolades.

Weston McKennie

Bundesliga’s teams are the ones who have invested harder on the North-American pool of talents, and they have hit gold. McKennie shined as an all-around midfielder at Schalke, before quickly capturing the attention of Italian Giants, the Vecchia Signora, Juventus.

This 22-year-old already made a statement at his current club, big enough to be ignored by Agnelli, who frequently has him in the line-up, confident on his skills as a box-to-box. With still a lot of space to grow and mature, USA has a proper gem in Weston.

Tyler Adams

A product of Red Bull’s awesome work in the U.S., Tyler didn’t even need to make a stop at Salzburg to arrive at Leipzig and instantly be an important part of the squad. A dynamic midfielder, prompt to defend as much as to drag the team further up and skip lines, Tyler is a force of nature, and with McKennie on his side, he offers the USA squad a killer midfield that can sweep and create both laterally and vertically.

Josh Sargent

With a name like this, how could he not be an imposing attacker? He is, at 20 years of age, the youngest ever player to score in a FIFA U-20 World Cup, and already a fundamental piece in Wolfsburg’s strategy.

Timothy Weah

Timothy has a heavy surname, but one he seems to bare effortlessly. While shadowed by the ridiculous amount of talent in the PSG squad, he had to be loaned to Lille, where, with his youthful exuberance and technical ability will not only make a name for himself, but aid the U.S.A. in achieving proper results in national games.

Sergino Dest

From the well-oiled machine of Ajax to the turbulent Barcelona, Dest managed to debut on two of the biggest names on European Football before being 20 years old. He’s an offensive menace, quick and able on both feet, somewhat akin to a young Daniel Alves, albeit in the other side of the field.

If Barcelona manages to get some stability and time to nurture his raw talent, they might have in Dest a right-back for a whole decade.

Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson is yet another “victim” of the incredible scouting of Red Bull teams, as he was snatched by Salzburg – where is tenure is set to be short, if all the talent he shows can be confirmed.

Acting as an attacking midfielder in his old clubs, Aaronson as a tendency to score some goals and assists for even more, while controlling the tempo of his tempo and managing to find space for his teammates movements to be timed to perfection.

Still quite young and having the first taste of European football, he’s the maestro U.S.A. will need to orchestrate the Star-Sprangled Banner so it can be heard loudly in the World Cups to come. Donovan would be proud.

Story by Rizwan Malik

