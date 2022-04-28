The secret to passing the NASM exam on the first try … for free

As the saying goes, the best things in life are free.

On top of that, free holds the distinction of being everyone’s favorite price, hands down.

Interestingly enough, free is one of the last words that most people would associate directly with the subject of passing an important certification exam. Not to mention an exam that factors significantly in the frame of setting up a successful personal training career.

Now let’s take a moment to talk about the exam itself. The National Academy of Sports Medicine, or NASM, offers one of the most influential certifications that a personal trainer can receive. Given the proverbial weight that this exam holds for the ambitious new fitness trainee, wouldn’t it be great to have a study guide that can immensely increase the outcome of this test when it’s taken?

An item like this could be incredible helpful, especially since the NASM exam has a reputation for being a difficult certification test for takers to excel in. If this reputation has any validity, then a study guide would not only be a great asset, but it could literally be a lifesaver for making sure that you not the test out the park the first time through.

So what kind of things can a free study guide for the NASM exam show you that you can’t find yourself. Is there any real reason that you can’t just hop on Google yourself and find all the info you want about passing this exam?

To answer this line of questioning, I would look at it like this: if there exists a collection of relevant and accurate info that’s already been written and constructed, and it’s available? Why not get ahold of it and go through it to first see if it checks out as a foundry of useful information, and secondly, study it obsessively from cover to cover. A resource like this could have an incredible effect on how deeply you would be able to prepare, no matter how hard the test is storied to be.

Also, there are some additional and very enticing facts to consider. Apparently, research reports that only 65% of people pass the NASM exam from just studying the official textbook in order to prepare. There are alternative outlets that purport to have a 99% pass rate, and estimate that they can generate these results with 50% reduction in study prep time. These are some very attractive benefits that could make adding this study guide to one’s arsenal make all the sense in the world, as well as pondering whether to join additional training programs as further insurance towards getting a stellar grade in the test.

If you end up making the decision to get your hands on this study guide, it’s then time to figure out what types of questions and answers can you expect to come across when you take the NASM exam. Some things you will find in the study guide include samples of specific questions, figures, and charts that will resemble those that will appear within your exam questions, prime insights into the test’s makeup, and study methods that have been proven to help previous exam takers tremendously.

Getting these kinds of tips and clues from the study guide can only be immensely helpful, but a major degree of consideration can be directed towards the level of confidence one can have when stepping into the exam space. On top of all the studying and intellectual preparation that goes into delivering an exceptional testing performance, there is a lot to be said for how good a person can be at keeping their cool while they are participating. Not only can a study guide grant a person with beneficial test questions, tips, and strategies, but it can also give a test taker a powerful sense of security from them not being too surprised by the format and style of the content they are presented with.

When being tasked with taking a test that is not only influential to your standing as a professional, but also has a reputation for being highly difficult, it makes all the sense in the world to use a resource that will give you, for example, samples of how the questions will likely be organized and worded, what approach to expect from the multiple choice sections, and so on.

Having the study guide for the NASM exam can be a godsend, especially since can provide an inside look into the verbiage and style that the test will be presented in. Doing a great job on this exam on your first try not only feels great, but it also sets the tone for much more items to come as you forge ahead with your NASM certification in tow.

Story by Roger Dutta

