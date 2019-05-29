The most popular cryptocurrency in Virginia

Cryptocurrencies have taken the digital economy by storm, shaping the way money is spent and transferred. This process is one that has captured the interest of many people from all industries who are hopeful that this could be their path to wealth and prosperity.

People have become just as involved in this trend here in Virginia as they are across the globe. In fact, one cryptocurrency startup, Block.one, was founded in Virginia Beach and now possess a value of over $1.5 billion. The founders worth is now estimated to be around $600 million.

This is not the only local company to dig into this industry. Another business claiming to be the “world’s first full stack cryptocurrency ecosystem”, BCause, also launched in Virginia Beach in 2018, hoping to follow the footsteps of the previous platform founded in this city.

These are just two of the cryptocurrencies that exist in today’s digital economy. There are countless companies that have developed from this trend, each offering their own slightly unique services.

Which Has Earned Virginia’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency?

Despite the multiple local startups, the most popular cryptocurrency in the Old Dominion is Siacoin, according to a recent study. Siacoin, like many of its competitors, offers cloud storage with encryption and distribution of private files.

This blockchain prides itself in being one of the most affordable alternatives. A Siacoin is priced at $0.0035 and the platform has a circulating supply of over 40 billion coins. The approximate return on investment if purchased at the time of launch would be approximately 7,663% – meaning that Virginians love getting the bang for their buck.

Other Cities Are Interested in Siacoin

While Siacoin didn’t make the list of top five most popular cryptocurrencies by state, other cities share similar interest in the Virginian favorite. Cincinnati, Columbus, and Kansas City each share Siacoin as their cryptocurrency of choice. The low cost, and understandably lower return on investment, may not be everyone’s go-to when searching for the perfect cryptocurrency, but it is a proven favorite among a select market.

The Overall Favorite is Ethereum Classic

With a much higher trading value, this cryptocurrency will cost you over 2,370% more at a face-value of approx $8.31. Ethereum Classic has become the most popular cryptocurrency in four states and eight cities – including Boston, Massachusetts; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded in 2015, this platform claims to take digital assets further as an open source, publicly-distributed blockchain.

Despite which cryptocurrency is the most popular or valuable, there is no question that this industry has risen quickly in the past decade and gained popularity on the local and global scale alike. While it is not necessarily the most trusted or understood industry, it has surged to the forefront of public conversation, sparking much discussion and debate.

There is a place in this industry for anyone and everyone – no matter what your prior experience or goals with involvement may be. While you may not be as willing to develop a new startup platform, you can still get involved with small investments in hopes of increasing return. And if it hasn’t been made clear yet, there is a platform crafted specifically for your wants and needs.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google