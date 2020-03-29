The Grand National 2020 betting bonanza was coming before being cancelled

The clock was ticking. The Grand National, a sporting event like no other, was drawing ever closer. The once a year betting bonanza, when punters fall from the woodwork and professionals get stuck in to make this race generate over £250 million in betting turnover, was set to start at 5.15pm on Saturday 4th April.

However due to new restrictions as a result of the spreading Coronavirus, the UK government announced on March 16th that the Grand National 2020 event is hereby cancelled this year. Here is a preview for the bets that were supposed to take place which punters may very well be able to use on smaller horse races that as for now, will still be taking place, only behind closed doors.

It was estimated that 600 million people will watch the race worldwide and more and more of that audience were placing bets on the unique 40-runner race featuring 30 obstacles and dated back to 1839. Of course, all of these bets will be refunded or converted to free bets for future usage on the different online bookies.

Arguably the great race hit the peak of its popularity in the 1970s courtesy of Red Rum who won the race in 1973, 1974 and 1977. He also finished second in 1975 and 1976. That was more than a generation ago and many people were quick to declare Tiger Roll a ‘wonder horse’ when he won the steeplechasing marathon for a second time last year.

Undoubtedly a third consecutive success in the race would have been unprecedented but Aintree’s Grand National course is a very different place to what it was in the 70s, considerably easier with fences described as ‘tricky’ and not ‘big, unforgiving and terrifying’ as they were then.

Nevertheless despite shouldering top-weight Tiger Roll’s chances must be taken seriously albeit he will surely go off at a far shorter price than his true probability of winning. Of course there will be further free bets regarding Tiger Roll and other selected horses on the upcoming horse races which are still scheduled to take place. How to choose a UK betting site for betting on horse racing events? We suggest you go to freebets.co.uk where you can start to assess the chances of the likely runners, and the recommended betting offers that are up to date. Besides that there are a few pointers from history that you can use to find yourself the winner. Specializing in a combination of the two will increase the chances of earning from such bets.

Framing a Winner Using Recent Trends

Some more advice regarding Grand National that can be used in other horse racing events include the following; In keeping with recent trends we suggested narrowing your search for the 2020 Grand National winner by looking for a horse carrying between 10st-6lb and 11st-6lb and furthermore they should be aged either eight or nine years old.

Gigginstown House Stud, owned by Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary won this race in 2016 (with Rule The World) and for the past two years with Tiger Roll. He always has a strong hand in the race and while Tiger Roll is clearly his number one hope, do not be afraid to look at other horses carrying his maroon colours.

And while Tiger Roll did prevail at Grand National odds of just 4/1 last year, the stats say you should look for a horse that has a projected double-digit SP.

Prior to last year the most recent winners had been priced 14/1, 14/1, 33/1, 25/1, 25/1 66/1, 33/1 and 14/1. Beforehand, in 2009, Mon Mome scored at 100/1 and guess what? He was aged 9 and carried 11 stone making him fit the profile which we believed this year’s winner should ‘frame’.

