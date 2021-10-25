The benefits of venturing outside

Study after study has confirmed that spending time outside is the best way to deal with the stresses of modern life. In fact, many mental health professionals are of the opinion that our mental well-being is linked to spending time in the fresh air.

COVID-19 has meant that shelter-in pace regulations have confined many families to their homes. Social distancing has also played its part in making many people reluctant to venture outside. However, spending time in the revitalizing arms of Mother Nature is one of the easiest ways to ensure mental health. Today, as the effects of the global pandemic are starting to at least become slightly more manageable, it is more important than ever before to go outside and enjoy the healing power of nature.

According to Dr. Christine Ashour, from Family Medicine and Primary Care practice for the White Plains Hospital Physician Associates taking a break from the demands of business or general stress (and dealing with the stress of the pandemic) and venturing outdoors allows us to simply breath – to relax and reset our mental counters. The result is a more balanced outlook. According to Ashour, the setting is of secondary importance. The neighborhood park or even backyard are great – as long as we are exposed to the healing and calming effects of being in nature. And the balm of the natural environment that can not only help mental wellbeing – exercise can also contribute to simply feeling good, and where better to exercise than outdoors.

Other benefits of being outdoors

Dealing with depression and anxiety is easier after spending time outdoors. That time can also lead to a lowering of Cortisol – a hormone that is linked to stress. See here more advice to help with anxiety and depression.

The power of the sun should also not be underestimated. Being in the sun boosts levels of Vitamin D and that, in turn, leads to healthier bones and boosts your immune system. Being in the sun can also help to fight depression. Studies have shown that around 40 percent of people in the U.S. suffer from varying levels of Vitamin D deficiency – this can lead to increased levels of osteoporosis. heart disease, cancer and strokes.

Being in the sun can also help to stave off vision problems – and the incidence of people who are suffering from eye issues is increasing steadily as we spend more and more time in front of screens (Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS). This can lead to blurred or double vision, eye strain and headaches.

Being outdoor can lead to increased brain function. Studies have shown that those who lead a balanced lifestyle, including time out of doors, find it easier to focus and concentrate. Other studies have shown that children with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (and asthma) can benefit from being exposed to the natural world.

It might be the result of that bracing first breath of fresh air or the feeling of the sun on your skin – but whatever the reason, heading for the great outdoors for a simple walk or a more cardio-based outdoor pursuit such as running or biking (or hitting the ski trail) will give you an energy boost, lower blood pressure, aid in heart health and lower levels of anxiety and stress. If you have a four-legged friend the company can add to the therapeutic nature of being outside. Just ensure that your furry companion (and you remain hydrated – and wrap up warm during those colder months.

Story by Peter Schmidt