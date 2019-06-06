Team of Destiny pre-sale discount deadline is Monday, June 10

The pre-sale discount deadline for Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, is coming up on Monday, June 10. The book is available through June 10 for just $20.

The list price for the book is $25.

The book, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

The book will also be available for sale, beginning next week, at New Dominion Bookshop, Mincer’s and UVA Bookstore in Charlottesville and County Line Mercantile in Barboursville.

